Missouri Schools Wrestle With Decision On Returning To Class

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Several St. Louis-area school districts have decided to start the school year with online-only learning as coronavirus cases are surging.

Meanwhile, the state’s largest school district is limiting the number of days each student will attend in-person. Springfield Public Schools plan to reopen with each student attending classes for two days, and learning virtually otherwise.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson was in Springfield Wednesday and the Springfield News-Leader reports that he said he supports the district's plan. A growing list of St. Louis-area districts are starting the school year with virtual learning due to the fast-rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.