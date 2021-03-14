Missouri Drivers Caught On Flooded Highway Saved

TIFF CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been rescued after their cars were swept away by high creek waters flooding a southwest Missouri highway.

KYTV reports the two cars were driving on State Highway 43 near Oklahoma's border when they were swept downstream in Buffalo Creek. The creek's waters were about 15 feet high over the highway.

One driver escaped to the top of his truck. The other grabbed a tree as his vehicle sank below him. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiff City Fire Department and McDonald emergency management rescued the drivers. Neither suffered significant injuries.