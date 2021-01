Mercy Hospital now has a walk-in orthopedic clinic available as an alternative to the ER.

The facility is designed for patients ages five and older who have orthopedic injuries that have occurred within the past two weeks, according to a news release from Mercy Springfield.

That new walk-in clinic is at Mercy Orthopedic Hospital in Springfield off Highway 65. It's open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.