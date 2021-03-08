JVCHC To Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics In Southwest Missouri This Week

Jordan Valley Community Health Center will hold COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics this week in Hollister, Lebanon and Springfield, Missouri. You must qualify for the state of Missouri’s Phase 1A and 1B: Tiers 1 and 2 to receive a vaccine.

The Hollister event Tuesday, March 9, will include both the Moderna vaccine, dose one, from 10 to noon and the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 1 to 3.

An event in Springfield Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10, from 8:30 to 4:30 will offer dose one of the Moderna vaccine. And on Thursday, March 11, dose one of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed.

A drive-thru vaccination clinic in Lebanon on Wednesday, March 10, from 10 to 2 will offer dose one of the Moderna vaccine.

Registration is required, and attendees will be screened for eligibility. Learn more at jordanvalley.org/covid.