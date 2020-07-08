Joplin City Council To Revisit Face Mask Ordinance

Joplin City Council will once again consider an ordinance requiring citizens to wear face masks at a special meeting Wednesday night, July 8, at 6 p.m. The council voted down a face mask ordinance on June 24 by a vote of five to four.

But during their regular meeting Monday, members decided to reconsider after getting an update on the coronavirus from the assistant director of the Joplin Health Department.

The bill being considered is different from the original one, according to a news release from the City of Joplin. It has an end date of August 17 but could be extended on that date. It would require anyone six years of age or older in Joplin to wear a face covering when inside public facilities or businesses that are open to the public, public transportation vehicles and outside when social distancing isn’t possible in groups of 10 or more. That does not include members of the same family or household.

View the proposed ordinance here.