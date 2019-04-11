Individuals Solicit Tree Work In Monett Using False Information

People who say they represent tree removal services have been going door to door in Monett and the surrounding area telling people that the tree pest, the emerald ash borer, has been found there and that they need to have work done on their trees.

But the Missouri Department of Conservation says EAB, a non-native beetle that causes fatal damage to ash trees, has NOT been found in Monett or in all of Barry and Lawrence Counties.

The people who supposedly represent tree removal companies have told homeowners they either need to have their trees removed or treated with an insecticide.

MDC officials say the removal of ash trees there or the application of tree insecticide would be both unnecessary and costly to homeowners.

MDC reminds homeowners that, when hiring a tree professional or company to work on their trees:

- Check the phone directory, usually under “trees, tree service, or tree care service.” A listing usually indicates some level of permanence in their field.

- Most reputable companies do not need to knock on doors for customers. They will have all the business they can handle.

- If someone knocks on the door offering tree services, find out if they have state or private certification. Good certifications include the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) or the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA).

- Find out if they have a city business license. If they do not, and your community requires one, they cannot work in your town.

- Ask for proof of insurance for both liability and worker’s compensation. Then call the insurance company to verify it.

- Ask for local references. They should be happy to show you other work they have done.

- Determine if they are a member of a professional organization like ISA or TCIA.

- Do not be rushed by bargains that are offered and never pay in advance.

- Check with multiple companies to get the best-qualified and best price. Good arborists offer a wide range of services.