History Museum On The Square To Host Sensory Friendly Event Wednesday

On July 29 from 10 to noon, the History Museum on the Square will hold a ‘sensory friendly’ experience for special-needs visitors, featuring dimmed lights and quiet areas.

The museum says the experience is meant to be less stimulating and overwhelming than a normal visit.

Krista Adams, who directs development of the museum, says the experience is for people of all abilities and breaks down the barrier for people to visit.

Katie Schoorl, who’s the guest manager, says the event was inspired by her membership in the Ozarks Inclusion Partnership, which promotes inclusion in businesses in the region.

The museum hopes to make the sensory-friendly experience a monthly event.