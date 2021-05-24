Health Department, Park Board Take COVID-19 Vaccines To Parks

By 37 minutes ago

Vaccine
Credit NIAID / Flickr

COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed at area parks for anyone 12 and older.  A clinic was held at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden Monday morning, and you can get a shot Friday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park.  Wednesday, June 16, COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed at Jordan Valley Ice Park from noon to 3 with free public skating that day for anyone who gets a shot.  And, on Saturday, July 17, a clinic will be held at the Dickerson Park Zoo Pavilion from 9 a.m. to noon with free zoo admission that day for those who get a shot.

The vaccine clinics are a partnership of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.  According to the health department in a news release, they and the Park Board identified locations in areas with low rates of vaccination and where the most people could be reached. 

Walk-ins are welcome, but you might be able to save time by registering at covidvaccinemo.gov/navigator.

Clinics are also being planned at the Park Board’s family centers.

Tags: 
KSMU Coronavirus Coverage