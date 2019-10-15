Greene County Sheriff’s Office Searches For Missing Teen

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Zakary Javurek told his parents he was going to a friend’s house at 6 p.m. Monday. Shortly after, his parents were contacted by friends about concerning things Zakery posted on Snapchat. He posted a video of himself consuming several pills with alcohol and had a firearm similar to a revolver. He also sent a message with possible suicidal statements. He was last seen walking into a wooded area north of his friend’s house on S. Hemlock in Springfield.

Zakery is white, 5’2” tall, 110 pounds with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a gray North Face hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants.

Anyone with information should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 417-868-4040.