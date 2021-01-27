Greene County Receives Federal Money To Help Residents With Rent And Utilities

Federal money recently granted to Greene County will be used to help those who are having trouble paying rent and utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county has received $8,765,982.70 as part of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, according to a news release. The money is part of the second federal $900 billion COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress in December.

To qualify for assistance, at least one member of a household has to be eligible for unemployment benefits or attest in writing that they’ve lost income or incurred significant expenses because of the pandemic. Individuals will need to demonstrate a risk of homelessness, such as a past due rent or utility notice. And income levels for 2020 must not exceed 80 percent of the county’s area median income.

Details on how the funds will be distributed are still being worked out.

Greene County budget officer, Jeff Scott, said the county has begun coordinating fund distribution efforts with area organizations that have existing experience with utility and housing assistance programs.