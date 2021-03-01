Free COVID-19 Testing Offered Today And Tomorrow In Ozark And Springfield

Jordan Valley Community Health Center will hold free drive through COVID-19 testing Monday, March 1, and Tuesday, March 2, in Greene and Christian Counties.

The first will be at First Baptist Church of Ozark, 1400 W. Jackson, Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second will be held Tuesday at Jordan Valley Community Health Center, 1720 Grand in Springfield, from 8 a.m. to noon.

You must be a Missouri resident to be tested. The event is for those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, those who have had significant contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and those who might have been exposed and are not experiencing symptoms.

Registration is required. To register, click here.