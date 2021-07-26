Expanded COVID-19 Testing Now Offered At Springfield Fire Station

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is partnering with the Springfield Fire Department to expand COVID-19 testing.

Starting Monday, July 26, health department staff will test for COVID-19 each weekday at Fire Station #8, 1405 S. Scenic, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The testing is free, but you'll need to make an appointment by calling (417) 874-1211.

The new testing site will have expanded hours and will replace testing that was previously available at the main health department office.

According to the health department, you should be tested if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.