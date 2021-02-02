Related Program: 
Educating Students about Sexual and Domestic Violence

Project HEAL Director Kunti Bentley (right) and MSU Green Dot Program Coordinator Jenay Divin work on prevention education.

In 2017, Missouri State University received a three-year grant for Project HEAL (Help, Educate, Advocate, Listen) from the Office on Violence Against Women in the Department of Justice.

Project HEAL is a coordinated community approach to reduce sexual assault, dating or domestic violence, and stalking on the campuses of Missouri State and Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC).

Last year, the program was one of only 15 programs across the country to receive a continuation grant for another three years.

Project HEAL Director Kunti Bentley gives an update on the initiative.

Project HEAL's partners include Abilities First, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Greene County Family Justice Center, Harmony House, The Rebound Foundation and the Victim Center.

For more information about Project HEAL, visit its website.

Missouri State University
Kunti Bentley
Project HEAL
Title IX

Preventing sexual crimes on campuses

By Nov 20, 2018

In November 2017, Missouri State University was awarded a grant from the office of violence against women in the department of justice. That project, which supports programming on MSU and OTC's campuses, is Project HEAL (Help, Educate, Advocate and Listen).

Kunti Bentley, project coordinator, shares about the program.

"What we're doing with the grant is to really focus on prevention and counseling and then victim advocacy," said Bentley. "What we want to do is move on from that heightened awareness of these issues and move into action."

Joint OTC-MSU Project Aims to Get Students Talking About Sexual Violence, Harassment

By Claire Kidwell Sep 5, 2018
Bailey Vassalli / KSMU News

Universities across the country are struggling to combat sexual violence on campus, but Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Community College are taking new steps towards addressing this issue with Project HEAL. 

HEAL stands for Help, Educate, Advocate, Listen, and the project received grant funding of over half a million dollars from the Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women. 

The grant provides funding for a community centered approach to combating sexual assault. MSU and OTC are teaming up on the project.