Educating Students about Sexual and Domestic Violence

In 2017, Missouri State University received a three-year grant for Project HEAL (Help, Educate, Advocate, Listen) from the Office on Violence Against Women in the Department of Justice.

Project HEAL is a coordinated community approach to reduce sexual assault, dating or domestic violence, and stalking on the campuses of Missouri State and Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC).

Last year, the program was one of only 15 programs across the country to receive a continuation grant for another three years.

Project HEAL Director Kunti Bentley gives an update on the initiative.

An interview with Kunti Bentley.

Read the full transcript

Project HEAL's partners include Abilities First, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Greene County Family Justice Center, Harmony House, The Rebound Foundation and the Victim Center.

For more information about Project HEAL, visit its website.