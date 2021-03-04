Drury ‘Badge to Bachelor’s’ Program Offers Law Enforcement Scholarships

Drury University is offering a scholarship to members of law enforcement who are pursuing a degree through the school’s evening and online program.

The “Badge to Bachelor’s” program is available to law enforcement officers enrolled in any two- or four- year degree through Drury GO, which offers online and evening classes. Drury offers associates and bachelor degrees in criminal justice and law enforcement. Students who qualify may receive up to $500 per semester, or $600 per semester if they graduated from the Drury Law Enforcement Academy. The university says it will also offer two courses on ethics and leadership this summer at a discount for Badge to Bachelor’s participants. Scholarship information and eligibility requirements can be found at www.drury.edu/badge-to-bachelors.