Democratic Senators Want Sens. Ted Cruz And Josh Hawley To Be Investigated By Ethics Commission

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven Democratic senators have asked the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley “to fully understand their role” in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Thousands had gathered that day as Congress voted to formally certify Joe Biden’s win over Trump, while Hawley and Cruz led objections in the Senate to Biden’s victory. The Democratic senators said Cruz and Hawley knew claims of election fraud were baseless and had led to threats of violence. The Democrats said those actions lent “credence to the insurrectionists’ cause and set the stage for future violence." Cruz and Hawley have condemned the violence.