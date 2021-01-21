COVID-19 Claims Lives Of 37 More Greene County Residents

Thirty-seven more Greene County residents have died of COVID-19, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. The 37 deaths were reported to the health department between January 13 and 19. The department announces the latest death count every Wednesday.

The 37 include a man in his 40s with no underlying health conditions, two men in their 50s, a man and woman in their 60s, four men and two women in their 70s, 10 men and six women in their 80s, five men and three women in their 90s and a man and a woman who were over 100. Eighteen were associated with long-term care.

