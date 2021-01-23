Confirmed Virus Cases Increasing Among Missouri Lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases among Missouri lawmakers is continuing to grow.

At least four more lawmakers told The Associated Press on Friday that they had contracted COVID-19 since the session began on Jan. 6. That's in addition to three others previously reported. The House canceled all work this week because of the virus outbreak. But the Senate remained in session.

One of those who tested positive is Sen. Andrew Koenig. He had presented a bill to a Senate committee on Wednesday that would crack down on public health orders limiting crowd sizes in homes, businesses and places of worship.