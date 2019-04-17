“Coach Mox” Says Family, Academics, Basketball Top Priorities

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Missouri State University staff and local basketball fans met Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, the new head coach for Lady Bears Basketball.

“Coach Mox,” as she’s known, brings her own approach to coaching, saying that her priorities are family first, then academics, and then basketball.

“You know, my job is not only to win games and make you guys the best basketball player you can be and help you that way, my job is also to prepare you for life after basketball, and I take pride in that," Agugua-Hamilton said.

The MSU Lady Bears made it to the Sweet Sixteen in this year’s NCAA Tournament, something Agugua-Hamilton says she hopes to repeat.

“It’s truly a blessing; it’s a blessing to be a part of such a program with rich history, tremendous, tremendous administrative support, community support, and talented players.”

Coach Mox was most recently the associate head coach at Michigan State.

Her contract is a five-year agreement through 2024 with a base salary of $240,000 a year, according to a release from the university.