CBCO Issues Critical Appeal For All Blood Types

The Community Blood Center is having a hard time keeping up with the need for blood at the more than 40 area healthcare facilities it serves. It’s issued a critical appeal for all blood types.

"We're just simply not able to keep pace right now with area hospital usage," said Chris Pilgrim, media relations representative for the CBCO. "We're not able to build up our reserve levels to any appreciative standard."

There’s less than a two-day supply of blood reserves on shelves right now, he said.

Many blood drives have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and, according to Pilgrim, they’ve lost around 9,000 potential blood donations. There are some scheduled right now, and you can find a list at cbco.org.

Pilgrim is concerned about this fall, too. School blood drives are scheduled, but he isn’t sure yet if those can be held.

"Things are looking a lot different in our schools," he said. "There is virtual learning. There will be less than standard-size classes in many cases, and some schools just aren't going to allow outside operations or outside activities to occur."

The CBCO gets up to 50 percent of its fall blood donations from drives held at area high schools.

Pilgrim said it’s more important than ever for community donors and first time donors to help out.

You’re encouraged to make an appointment if you plan to give blood to allow for social distancing, but that’s not required, according to Pilgrim.

For more information about donating,visit cbco.org.