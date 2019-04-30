Career Event Today In Springfield For Those On The Autism Spectrum

An event Tuesday (4/30) will connect those on the autism spectrum with local employers. Career Connections will be held from 1 to 4 Tuesday afternoon at the Missouri Job Center, 2900 E. Sunshine in Springfield.

Employers will talk one-on-one with job seekers on the autism spectrum to find out their skill set and experience. Participants will be able to ask questions and find out if their might be future employment opportunities.

Ten employers are expected to take part. Bill Smillie, business services specialist at the Missouri Job Center, said they’ve attended a lunch and learn series to explore ways in which their companies might hire those on the autism spectrum.