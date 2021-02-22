Amazon Plans Two-Day Hiring Event Tuesday And Wednesday In Springfield

A two-day Amazon hiring event is planned for Tuesday, February 23, and Wednesday, February 24, at the Missouri Job Center in Springfield.

If you plan to apply for a job at the Amazon Fulfillment and Distribution Center in Republic or the AMXL facility in Springfield, you must fill out an application online and make an appointment for an interview.

The interim director of workforce development for the City of Springfield said in a news release that Amazon is hiring around 500 for full-time jobs at the Republic Distribution Center and several hundred for part-time jobs at the AMXL facility in Springfield. Starting pay is $15 an hour.

Face masks will be required at the hiring event. For information, call the Missouri Job Center at 417-887-4343 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, February 22.