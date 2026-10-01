Bringing stories of the past to life, the History Museum on the Square offers a space to learn and explore

The History Museum on the Square focuses on telling the story of Springfield and Greene County. FitzGibbons talks about the history of the museum itself, which is now 50 years old, as well as some of the history surrounding Park Central Square, where the museum is located.

Highlights include the shootout between Wild Bill Hickok and Davis Tutt in 1865; the Ozarks Jubilee, filmed at the Jewell Theatre; how public transit helped shape the city; and the Civil War battles in downtown Springfield.

The History Museum on the Square hosts walking tours throughout the year and this October, the museum offers haunted walking tours. Guests will visit several spooky downtown venues, including the Fox Theatre, Tabak Co (formerly an undertaker’s business), and the site of Wild Bill’s famous shootout. For information on tours, call 417-831-1976.

Courtesy of the History Museum on the Square Sean FitzGibbons

Sean FitzGibbons is the executive director of the History Museum on the Square. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in American Studies from the University of Texas at Austin and his Master of Fine Arts degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He is passionate about community outreach, cultural storytelling, and making the humanities accessible to diverse communities.