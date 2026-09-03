For nearly a century, the Springfield Art Museum has brought fine art to the Ozarks

The Springfield Art Museum was founded almost 100 years ago, and became a part of the city of Springfield in the late 1940s. In that century, the institution has grown form annual exhibitions of traveling art to a modern accredited art museum with a significant collection.

This month on Talking History, Patrick Needham is joined by Sarah Buhr, the Museum’s Curator and author of A History of the Springfield Art Museum to talk about the evolution of the institution, the value of art in public life, and what the study of art can teach us about the historical record.

Members of the Art Study Club, c. 1928. Sitting, left to right: Minerva White, Mildred Byng, Deborah Weisel, Della Wilhoit, Anite Boswell. Standing, left to right: Jennie Allen, May Dickinson, Alice Scholfield, Edna Wright, and Geneva English.

Sarah Buhr

Sarah Buhr has been the Curator of Art at the Springfield Art Museum since 2007.