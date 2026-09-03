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Talking History

For nearly a century, the Springfield Art Museum has brought fine art to the Ozarks

By Patrick Needham
Published September 3, 2026 at 12:06 PM CDT
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The first museum exhibition on the top floor of an unknown building at State Teacher's College (now MSU). The paintings were borrowed from the Metropolitan Museum of Art through the American Federation of Arts.
Courtesy of the Springfield Art Museum.
The first museum exhibition on the top floor of an unknown building at State Teacher's College (now MSU). The paintings were borrowed from the Metropolitan Museum of Art through the American Federation of Arts.

In this episode of Talking History, Patrick speaks with Sarah Buhr of the Springfield Art Museum.

The Springfield Art Museum was founded almost 100 years ago, and became a part of the city of Springfield in the late 1940s. In that century, the institution has grown form annual exhibitions of traveling art to a modern accredited art museum with a significant collection.

This month on Talking History, Patrick Needham is joined by Sarah Buhr, the Museum’s Curator and author of A History of the Springfield Art Museum to talk about the evolution of the institution, the value of art in public life, and what the study of art can teach us about the historical record.

Members of the Art Study Club, c. 1928. Sitting, left to right: Minerva White, Mildred Byng, Deborah Weisel, Della Wilhoit, Anite Boswell. Standing, left to right: Jennie Allen, May Dickinson, Alice Scholfield, Edna Wright, and Geneva English.
Members of the Art Study Club, c. 1928. Sitting, left to right: Minerva White, Mildred Byng, Deborah Weisel, Della Wilhoit, Anite Boswell. Standing, left to right: Jennie Allen, May Dickinson, Alice Scholfield, Edna Wright, and Geneva English.
Sarah Buhr
Sarah Buhr

Sarah Buhr has been the Curator of Art at the Springfield Art Museum since 2007.

Talking History
Patrick Needham
AWS Certified Welder, father, artist, non-traditional Interior Design student, and lifelong learner, Patrick Needham had a love of history instilled in him at an early age by his parents, both teachers. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in history, he brings an enthusiastic layman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.
See stories by Patrick Needham