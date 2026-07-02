The Myth of Red Texas with David Griscom

David Griscom

Texas is often seen as one of America’s most conservative states, a place where Republican politics, religion moralism, and rugged individualism, and seem almost baked into its identity. But has this always been the case? Djene and Patrick talk to journalist David Griscom about his new book, The Myth of Red Texas, which seeks to rediscover the history of Texas radicalism.

David Griscom is a Texas based journalist and political commentor. He is the host of the podcast Left Reckoning and The Jacobin Show. You can follow his work on Substack. The Myth of Red Texas is published by OR books.

For a captioned video of this podcast, click here.

