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Talking History

The Myth of Red Texas with David Griscom

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published July 2, 2026 at 12:06 PM CDT
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The Myth of Red Texas book cover
The Myth of Red Texas by David Griscom

In this episode of Talking History, Djene and Patrick talk to journalist David Griscom about his new book, The Myth of Red Texas.

David Griscom
David Griscom

Texas is often seen as one of America’s most conservative states, a place where Republican politics, religion moralism, and rugged individualism, and seem almost baked into its identity. But has this always been the case? Djene and Patrick talk to journalist David Griscom about his new book, The Myth of Red Texas, which seeks to rediscover the history of Texas radicalism.

David Griscom is a Texas based journalist and political commentor. He is the host of the podcast Left Reckoning and The Jacobin Show. You can follow his work on Substack. The Myth of Red Texas is published by OR books.

For a captioned video of this podcast, click here.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
See stories by Djene Bajalan
Patrick Needham
AWS Certified Welder, father, artist, non-traditional Interior Design student, and lifelong learner, Patrick Needham had a love of history instilled in him at an early age by his parents, both teachers. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in history, he brings an enthusiastic layman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.
See stories by Patrick Needham