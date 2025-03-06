Japan, India, and Pan-Asianism with Dr. Samee Siddiqui

The history of the peoples of Asia during the 19th and 20th centuries is often looked at through the lens of their relationship with the West. This is perhaps understandable due to Western economic, military, and political dominance over the continent. However, it often means that the relationships between different peoples within Asia are often overlooked. Dr. Samee Siddiqui talks with Patrick and Djene about Indian-Japanese Relations in the early 20th century and the rise of Pan-Asianism.

Dr. Samee Siddiqui is an Assistant Professor of History at Drury University.