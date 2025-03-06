© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talking History

Japan, India, and Pan-Asianism with Dr. Samee Siddiqui

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published March 6, 2025 at 12:06 PM CST

In this episode of Talking History, Patrick and Djene talk with Dr. Samee Siddiqui about Indian-Japanese Relations in the early 20th century and the rise of Pan-Asianism.

The history of the peoples of Asia during the 19th and 20th centuries is often looked at through the lens of their relationship with the West. This is perhaps understandable due to Western economic, military, and political dominance over the continent. However, it often means that the relationships between different peoples within Asia are often overlooked. Dr. Samee Siddiqui talks with Patrick and Djene about Indian-Japanese Relations in the early 20th century and the rise of Pan-Asianism.

Colton Salmons

Dr. Samee Siddiqui is an Assistant Professor of History at Drury University.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
See stories by Djene Bajalan
Patrick Needham
AWS Certified Welder, father, artist, non-traditional Interior Design student, and lifelong learner, Patrick Needham had a love of history instilled in him at an early age by his parents, both teachers. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in history, he brings an enthusiastic layman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.
See stories by Patrick Needham