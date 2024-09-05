© 2024 KSMU Radio
Talking History

Britain's colonial wine industry with Dr. Chelsea Davis

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published September 5, 2024 at 12:06 PM CDT

In this episode, Djene and Patrick speak with Dr. Chelsea Davis about the effects of the British colonial wine industry.

Perusing the local liquor store shelves, you will encounter wines from Australia and South Africa, two former British colonies. The story of these wine producing regions is inextricably linked to mineral extraction and labor exploitation, with "viticultural capitalists" investing large sums of capital into the consolidation, expansion, and proliferation of these fledgling wine industries.

This month we are joined by Dr. Chelsea Davis to talk about her award-winning article, "All that Glitters Is Wine? Viticultural Capitalists and the Creation of Britain’s Colonial Wine Industry" and how Cecil Rhodes of South Africa and Thomas Hardy of Australia typified this phenomenon.

Dr. Chelsea Davis is a historian of modern British Empire with regional focus in sub-Saharan Africa and Australia and an Assistant Professor in the Department of History at Missouri State University.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
Patrick Needham
Patrick Needham is a mechanic and fabricator with a love for History. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in History, he brings an everyman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.

