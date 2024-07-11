© 2024 KSMU Radio
Talking History

Dr. John Gram discusses the painful history of Native American boarding schools

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published July 11, 2024 at 12:06 PM CDT

In this episode of Talking History, Patrick and Djene talk to Dr. John Gram about the history of Native American education.


In 2022, the painful history of Canada’s relationship with its Native American population was thrust into the limelight with the discovery of mass graves at former residential schools.

For Canada’s rulers, these boarding schools were seen as a vehicle to “civilize” the country’s indigenous population; to bring them into the “modern world”. However, the reality was that such schools were often the sights of great cruelty, with children being separated from their families and communities and subjected to both psychological and physical abuse.

John Gram, Missouri State University senior history instructor

Significantly, such schools were not unique to Canada, with similar institutions existing south of the border here in the United States. In this episode of Talking History we speak with historian Dr. John Gram about the evolution of native education in the U.S.

Dr. John Gram is the author of Education At the Edge of Empire: Negotiating Pueblo Identity in New Mexico’s Indian Boarding Schools.

Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
Patrick Needham
Patrick Needham is a mechanic and fabricator with a love for History. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in History, he brings an everyman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.

