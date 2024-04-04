© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fundraiser begins April 13! Make your pledge early and support programming on KSMU.
Talking History

The myths and realities of life as a Samurai

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published April 4, 2024 at 12:06 PM CDT

Djene speaks to Dr. Sarah Panzer about the myths and realities of life as a Samurai.

In this episode, Talking History journeys to feudal Japan, a land, at least in our imaginations, shrouded in honor, warfare, and the enigmatic figures known as the Samurai. However, while Hollywood and popular culture have painted vivid images of these noble warriors, including Netflix's 2023 Blue-Eyed Samurai and Hulu's 2024 series Shogun, does the myth truly match the historical reality?

To help us move beyond romanticized tales and uncover the complexities and nuances of Samurai culture and society. To answer this question and more, Djene speaks to Dr. Sarah Panzer.

Sarah Panzer is an Associate Professor of History at Missouri State University whose research has examined German attitudes toward Japanese culture and history.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
See stories by Djene Bajalan
Patrick Needham
Patrick Needham is a mechanic and fabricator with a love for History. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in History, he brings an everyman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.

See stories by Patrick Needham