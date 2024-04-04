The myths and realities of life as a Samurai

In this episode, Talking History journeys to feudal Japan, a land, at least in our imaginations, shrouded in honor, warfare, and the enigmatic figures known as the Samurai. However, while Hollywood and popular culture have painted vivid images of these noble warriors, including Netflix's 2023 Blue-Eyed Samurai and Hulu's 2024 series Shogun, does the myth truly match the historical reality?

To help us move beyond romanticized tales and uncover the complexities and nuances of Samurai culture and society. To answer this question and more, Djene speaks to Dr. Sarah Panzer.

Sarah Panzer is an Associate Professor of History at Missouri State University whose research has examined German attitudes toward Japanese culture and history.