Roman Twitter? Popular Politics and Mass Communication in the Ancient World with Bryan Brinkman

We live in an era in which popular politics and the mass media seem to have unprecedented importance. From newspapers and television to Twitter and Facebook, modern politics have been deeply influenced by the evolution of communication technologies, which have revolutionized the way in which political elites communicate with the masses. However, elite efforts to rally popular support for their causes are nothing new.

In this episode of Talking History, Partick and Djene go back to antiquity to discuss the role of “mass communications” in the politics of ancient Rome with historian Dr. Bryan Brinkman.

In Talking History Extra, continued at 22:55, they go on to discuss the legacy of Rome in subsequent eras as well as get some of Dr. Brinkman’s book recommendations for those interested in learning more about Roman history.

Recommended Reading



Kevin White/Missouri State University Dr. Brian Brinkman

Dr. Brinkman is an assistant professor in the Department of Languages, Cultures, and Religions at Missouri State University. He is a specialist on the history of the ancient world whose research focuses on issues of “mass communication” in antiquity.