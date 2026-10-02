Arts News October 2, 2026

October 2: Echoes of Woodblock—The Art of Đông Hồ at the Jim D. Morris Center

October 3: Moon City Fall Festival at Historic Lafayette Park

October 3: Grupo Latinoamericano's Dinner and Gala at Drury University Findlay Student Center

October 3: The HillBenders at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

October 4: Celebrate Springfield in front of Route 66 Stadium (formerly Hammons Field)

October 4: Show-Me Poetry Slam at Mother's Brewing Company Barrel Room

October 5: Music Monday of the Ozarks with Randy Newman at Elks Lodge No. 409

