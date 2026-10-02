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Arts News

Arts News October 2, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published October 2, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Drury Theatre opens its season, Tiny Desk music entries, a new sci-fi novel from a local author, Celebrate Springfield, a new season from the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett, Springfield Little Theatre gets a new associate board and national awards, the Dog-Cademy Awards fundraiser for The Moxie, and more!

October 2: Echoes of Woodblock—The Art of Đông Hồ at the Jim D. Morris Center

October 3: Moon City Fall Festival at Historic Lafayette Park

October 3: Grupo Latinoamericano's Dinner and Gala at Drury University Findlay Student Center

October 3: The HillBenders at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

October 4: Celebrate Springfield in front of Route 66 Stadium (formerly Hammons Field)

October 4: Show-Me Poetry Slam at Mother's Brewing Company Barrel Room

October 5: Music Monday of the Ozarks with Randy Newman at Elks Lodge No. 409

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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