Arts News October 2, 2026
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Drury Theatre opens its season, Tiny Desk music entries, a new sci-fi novel from a local author, Celebrate Springfield, a new season from the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett, Springfield Little Theatre gets a new associate board and national awards, the Dog-Cademy Awards fundraiser for The Moxie, and more!
October 2: Echoes of Woodblock—The Art of Đông Hồ at the Jim D. Morris Center
October 3: Moon City Fall Festival at Historic Lafayette Park
October 3: Grupo Latinoamericano's Dinner and Gala at Drury University Findlay Student Center
October 3: The HillBenders at Tie & Timber Beer Co.
October 4: Celebrate Springfield in front of Route 66 Stadium (formerly Hammons Field)
October 4: Show-Me Poetry Slam at Mother's Brewing Company Barrel Room
October 5: Music Monday of the Ozarks with Randy Newman at Elks Lodge No. 409