Arts News September 18, 2026

Through September 27: Les Misérables at Springfield Little Theatre

September 18: 'Stenciled Book Edges' at Midtown Carnegie Branch Library

September 18-19: I Made U a Mixtape: A Throwback Music Festival at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

September 18 and 20: Ozarks Lyric Opera presents: Rossini's Cinderella at the Gillioz

September 19: Miss Fancy's Second Annual House Party at Bizarre Bar

September 20: Queen City Chorale: We Remember Them at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

September 21: Mama Said String Band plus One More Dollar at Mother's Brewing Co.

