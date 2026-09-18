Arts News September 18, 2026
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Preview of the Springfield Art Museum’s 99x “Smoke & Mirrors” with organizers and participating artists, talk with Ozarks Lyric Opera leadership and the star of its upcoming “Cinderella,” Cider Days hosts a showcase from Conservatory of the Ozarks, the current exhibition at the Pool Art Center and hear about an upcoming College of the Ozarks faculty piano recital.
Through September 27: Les Misérables at Springfield Little Theatre
September 18: 'Stenciled Book Edges' at Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
September 18-19: I Made U a Mixtape: A Throwback Music Festival at Tie & Timber Beer Co.
September 18 and 20: Ozarks Lyric Opera presents: Rossini's Cinderella at the Gillioz
September 19: Miss Fancy's Second Annual House Party at Bizarre Bar
September 20: Queen City Chorale: We Remember Them at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
September 21: Mama Said String Band plus One More Dollar at Mother's Brewing Co.