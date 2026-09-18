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Arts News

Arts News September 18, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published September 18, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Ozarks Lyric Opera

Preview of the Springfield Art Museum’s 99x “Smoke & Mirrors” with organizers and participating artists, talk with Ozarks Lyric Opera leadership and the star of its upcoming “Cinderella,” Cider Days hosts a showcase from Conservatory of the Ozarks, the current exhibition at the Pool Art Center and hear about an upcoming College of the Ozarks faculty piano recital.

Through September 27: Les Misérables at Springfield Little Theatre

September 18: 'Stenciled Book Edges' at Midtown Carnegie Branch Library

September 18-19: I Made U a Mixtape: A Throwback Music Festival at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

September 18 and 20: Ozarks Lyric Opera presents: Rossini's Cinderella at the Gillioz

September 19: Miss Fancy's Second Annual House Party at Bizarre Bar

September 20: Queen City Chorale: We Remember Them at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

September 21: Mama Said String Band plus One More Dollar at Mother's Brewing Co.

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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