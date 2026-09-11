Arts News September 11, 2026

Through September 25 - Katie Baird - On Growth Exhibition at Drury Pool Art Center

September 11 - Meet the Artists at Waverly House Gifts and Gallery

September 11 - "The Rising Revisited" at the Gillioz

September 11 - 13: 30th annual Japanese Fall Festival at Nathanael Greene Park

September 12 - Artsy Ally at the Farmers Market of the Ozarks

September 12 - On the Lawn at the Springfield Art Museum

September 14 (and every Monday) - Open Studio Monday at Forming Art Studios

