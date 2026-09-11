Arts News September 11, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This week in arts news: Springfield celebrates women in jazz at Hold Fast Brewing, literature takes over the Farmers Market of the Ozarks, a new Route 66 documentary comes to the Gillioz, the Japanese Fall Festival marks 30 years, and we hear from a local artist who submitted to NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest.
Through September 25 - Katie Baird - On Growth Exhibition at Drury Pool Art Center
September 11 - Meet the Artists at Waverly House Gifts and Gallery
September 11 - "The Rising Revisited" at the Gillioz
September 11 - 13: 30th annual Japanese Fall Festival at Nathanael Greene Park
September 12 - Artsy Ally at the Farmers Market of the Ozarks
September 12 - On the Lawn at the Springfield Art Museum
September 14 (and every Monday) - Open Studio Monday at Forming Art Studios