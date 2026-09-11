© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts News

Arts News September 11, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published September 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Hold Fast Brewing

This week in arts news: Springfield celebrates women in jazz at Hold Fast Brewing, literature takes over the Farmers Market of the Ozarks, a new Route 66 documentary comes to the Gillioz, the Japanese Fall Festival marks 30 years, and we hear from a local artist who submitted to NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest.

Through September 25 - Katie Baird - On Growth Exhibition at Drury Pool Art Center

September 11 - Meet the Artists at Waverly House Gifts and Gallery

September 11 - "The Rising Revisited" at the Gillioz

September 11 - 13: 30th annual Japanese Fall Festival at Nathanael Greene Park 

September 12 - Artsy Ally at the Farmers Market of the Ozarks

September 12 - On the Lawn at the Springfield Art Museum

September 14 (and every Monday) - Open Studio Monday at Forming Art Studios

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea