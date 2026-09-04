Arts News September 4, 2026

September 4 - First Friday Artwalk at various locations in downtown Springfield and on C-Street

September 5 - Herbal Salves with Marqueta Graham at Wild Arts Learning

September 5 - West Plains Pride Arts and Crafts Expo

September 5 - Live from Downtown presents Mr. Charlie: Music of the Grateful Dead at Park Central Square Springfield

September 10 - The Band of Heathens at Southbound

September 10 - Concert in the Wild featuring Claire Herzog & Eclectica at the Dickerson Park Zoo

September 10 - "September 10" book launch at One More Page bookstore

