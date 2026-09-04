Arts News September 4, 2026
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Tiny Desk artist Bouse, the Messiah Project Chamber Choir holds auditions, Jacob W. Brower releases his debut novel, a movie review with Dallas Jones, and festivals bring music and art to Springfield, West Plains and Eureka Springs, and the Ozarks.
September 4 - First Friday Artwalk at various locations in downtown Springfield and on C-Street
September 5 - Herbal Salves with Marqueta Graham at Wild Arts Learning
September 5 - West Plains Pride Arts and Crafts Expo
September 5 - Live from Downtown presents Mr. Charlie: Music of the Grateful Dead at Park Central Square Springfield
September 10 - The Band of Heathens at Southbound
September 10 - Concert in the Wild featuring Claire Herzog & Eclectica at the Dickerson Park Zoo
September 10 - "September 10" book launch at One More Page bookstore