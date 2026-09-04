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Arts News

Arts News September 4, 2026

By Jimmy Rea,
Dallas Jones
Published September 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Conita Silva

Tiny Desk artist Bouse, the Messiah Project Chamber Choir holds auditions, Jacob W. Brower releases his debut novel, a movie review with Dallas Jones, and festivals bring music and art to Springfield, West Plains and Eureka Springs, and the Ozarks.

September 4 - First Friday Artwalk at various locations in downtown Springfield and on C-Street

September 5 - Herbal Salves with Marqueta Graham at Wild Arts Learning

September 5 - West Plains Pride Arts and Crafts Expo

September 5 - Live from Downtown presents Mr. Charlie: Music of the Grateful Dead at Park Central Square Springfield

September 10 - The Band of Heathens at Southbound

September 10 - Concert in the Wild featuring Claire Herzog & Eclectica at the Dickerson Park Zoo

September 10 - "September 10" book launch at One More Page bookstore

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Dallas Jones
See stories by Dallas Jones