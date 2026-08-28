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Arts News

Arts News August 28, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published August 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Film Foundry

Springfield Ballet announces its new season; The Gillioz hosts The Rising Revisited, a reimagining of Bruce Springsteen's post-9/11 album; the Film Foundry hosts a filmmakers showcase; a new book explores the history of the Springfield Art Museum; and we pay tribute to the great Dolly Parton.

August 28 - Magnolia Mae and the Gutter Groove at Moon City Pub

August 28 - The Ozarks Film Foundry and Yellow Bike Films presents Filmmakers Showcase at the Fox Theatre

August 28-September 12 - High Tide Theatrical presents "Ride the Cyclone" at The Lightroom Lounge at Martha’s Vineyard 

August 29 - "A History of the Springfield Art Museum" Book Release and Panel Discussion at The Library Center

August 29 - Live from Downtown: Jalopy

August 30 - Broadway and Brews at Hold Fast Brewery

August 31 - Brentwood Movie Night “The Running Man” at the Brentwood Branch Library

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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