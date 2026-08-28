Arts News August 28, 2026
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Springfield Ballet announces its new season; The Gillioz hosts The Rising Revisited, a reimagining of Bruce Springsteen's post-9/11 album; the Film Foundry hosts a filmmakers showcase; a new book explores the history of the Springfield Art Museum; and we pay tribute to the great Dolly Parton.
August 28 - Magnolia Mae and the Gutter Groove at Moon City Pub
August 28 - The Ozarks Film Foundry and Yellow Bike Films presents Filmmakers Showcase at the Fox Theatre
August 28-September 12 - High Tide Theatrical presents "Ride the Cyclone" at The Lightroom Lounge at Martha’s Vineyard
August 29 - "A History of the Springfield Art Museum" Book Release and Panel Discussion at The Library Center
August 29 - Live from Downtown: Jalopy
August 30 - Broadway and Brews at Hold Fast Brewery
August 31 - Brentwood Movie Night “The Running Man” at the Brentwood Branch Library