Arts News August 28, 2026

August 28 - Magnolia Mae and the Gutter Groove at Moon City Pub

August 28 - The Ozarks Film Foundry and Yellow Bike Films presents Filmmakers Showcase at the Fox Theatre

August 28-September 12 - High Tide Theatrical presents "Ride the Cyclone" at The Lightroom Lounge at Martha’s Vineyard

August 29 - "A History of the Springfield Art Museum" Book Release and Panel Discussion at The Library Center

August 29 - Live from Downtown: Jalopy

August 30 - Broadway and Brews at Hold Fast Brewery

August 31 - Brentwood Movie Night “The Running Man” at the Brentwood Branch Library

