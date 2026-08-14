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Arts News

Arts News August 14, 2026

By Jimmy Rea,
Jessica Balisle
Published August 14, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Springfield Little Theatre
Springfield Little Theatre's Board of Directors 2026-2027

The Creek Rocks release a new album inspired by historic Ozarks field recordings, Sculpture Walk Springfield looks to bring public art to city roundabouts, the Ozarks remembers legendary fiddler Violet Hensley, Springfield Little Theatre's new board, and more in this week's Arts News.

August 14 - Kintsugi-style Joinery with Kyle Bird at Wild Arts Learning

August 15 - The Creek Rocks Album release concert at the Fox Theatre in downtown Springfield

August 15 - Cruel Summer Blowout: A Tribute to Taylor Swift at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

August 15 - C-Street Market at Jefferson and Commercial

August 17 - Craft & Draft at Hold Fast Brewery

August 19 - Essential Arthouse: "The Darjeeling Limited" (2007) at Moxie Cinema

August 20 - Slow Viewing with the Springfield Art Museum and Evangel University at multiple venues

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
See stories by Jessica Balisle