Arts News August 14, 2026
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The Creek Rocks release a new album inspired by historic Ozarks field recordings, Sculpture Walk Springfield looks to bring public art to city roundabouts, the Ozarks remembers legendary fiddler Violet Hensley, Springfield Little Theatre's new board, and more in this week's Arts News.
August 14 - Kintsugi-style Joinery with Kyle Bird at Wild Arts Learning
August 15 - The Creek Rocks Album release concert at the Fox Theatre in downtown Springfield
August 15 - Cruel Summer Blowout: A Tribute to Taylor Swift at Tie & Timber Beer Co.
August 15 - C-Street Market at Jefferson and Commercial
August 17 - Craft & Draft at Hold Fast Brewery
August 19 - Essential Arthouse: "The Darjeeling Limited" (2007) at Moxie Cinema
August 20 - Slow Viewing with the Springfield Art Museum and Evangel University at multiple venues