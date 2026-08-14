Arts News August 14, 2026

August 14 - Kintsugi-style Joinery with Kyle Bird at Wild Arts Learning

August 15 - The Creek Rocks Album release concert at the Fox Theatre in downtown Springfield

August 15 - Cruel Summer Blowout: A Tribute to Taylor Swift at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

August 15 - C-Street Market at Jefferson and Commercial

August 17 - Craft & Draft at Hold Fast Brewery

August 19 - Essential Arthouse: "The Darjeeling Limited" (2007) at Moxie Cinema

August 20 - Slow Viewing with the Springfield Art Museum and Evangel University at multiple venues

