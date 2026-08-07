Arts News August 7, 2026
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The Creek Rocks release a new album inspired by Ozarks folk traditions, we revisit rare field recordings from Gordon McCann, hear a Tiny Desk entry from a regional artist, explore the restored Neosho mural, hear a Drifters Mile cut and we remember Old Man Willie.
August 7 - Tribute to Marideth Sisco at the Hatch Auditorium at the Library Center
August 7 - Outdoor Movie Series: "The Goonies" at Carson's Greenhouse and Gifts
August 7 - First Friday Artwalk in Downtown Springfield
August 7 - 8 - Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
August 8 - Invasive Vine Weaving at Ozarks Farm Stop
August 11 - "Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room" (2005) at Moxie Cinema
August 12 - Creative Connection Workshop: Monoprints at The Library Center