Arts News August 7, 2026

August 7 - Tribute to Marideth Sisco at the Hatch Auditorium at the Library Center

August 7 - Outdoor Movie Series: "The Goonies" at Carson's Greenhouse and Gifts

August 7 - First Friday Artwalk in Downtown Springfield

August 7 - 8 - Birthplace of Route 66 Festival

August 8 - Invasive Vine Weaving at Ozarks Farm Stop

August 11 - "Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room" (2005) at Moxie Cinema

August 12 - Creative Connection Workshop: Monoprints at The Library Center

