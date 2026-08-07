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Arts News

Arts News August 7, 2026

By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis Parks
Published August 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Jon Schieszer
Old Man Willie

The Creek Rocks release a new album inspired by Ozarks folk traditions, we revisit rare field recordings from Gordon McCann, hear a Tiny Desk entry from a regional artist, explore the restored Neosho mural, hear a Drifters Mile cut and we remember Old Man Willie.

August 7 - Tribute to Marideth Sisco at the Hatch Auditorium at the Library Center

August 7 - Outdoor Movie Series: "The Goonies" at Carson's Greenhouse and Gifts

August 7 - First Friday Artwalk in Downtown Springfield

August 7 - 8 - Birthplace of Route 66 Festival

August 8 - Invasive Vine Weaving at Ozarks Farm Stop 

August 11 - "Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room" (2005) at Moxie Cinema

August 12 - Creative Connection Workshop: Monoprints at The Library Center

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Mavis Parks
See stories by Mavis Parks