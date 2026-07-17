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Arts News

Arts News July 17, 2026

By Jimmy Rea,
Jessica Balisle
Published July 17, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Matteson Gregory EP-Cover

New music from Matteson Gregory, Randy Bacon and Abilities First continue their immersive exhibition "The Life I Choose," and Jess Balisle interviews Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes.

This week on Arts News:

Matteson Gregory has a new EP out this week and will hold an EP release show Saturday, July 18 at MoonTown Sound.

We continue our interview with local photographer and filmmaker Randy Bacon and Maggie Rollwagen of Abilities First about their immersive exhibition, "The Life I Choose," running now through September 5 at C-ART Gallery. The exhibition features portraits, short films and other media of the stories, passions, fears and joys of those in our community with disabilities.

Dawes will be at the Regency Friday, July 17 with Springfield's own Guinevere Goodwin. KSMU's Jess Balisle interviews Taylor Goldsmith.

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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Jessica Balisle
Jessica Gray Balisle, a Springfield native, grew up listening to KSMU. When she's not wrangling operations and compliance issues, she co-hosts live music show Studio Live and produces arts and culture stories. Jessica plays bass in local band the Hook Knives. She and her husband Todd live with their two cats, Ellie and Jean-Ralphio, and way too many house plants.
See stories by Jessica Balisle