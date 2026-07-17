Arts News July 17, 2026

This week on Arts News:

Matteson Gregory has a new EP out this week and will hold an EP release show Saturday, July 18 at MoonTown Sound.

We continue our interview with local photographer and filmmaker Randy Bacon and Maggie Rollwagen of Abilities First about their immersive exhibition, "The Life I Choose," running now through September 5 at C-ART Gallery. The exhibition features portraits, short films and other media of the stories, passions, fears and joys of those in our community with disabilities.

Dawes will be at the Regency Friday, July 17 with Springfield's own Guinevere Goodwin. KSMU's Jess Balisle interviews Taylor Goldsmith.