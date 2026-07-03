Arts News July 3, 2026

Through July 29 - The Best of Missouri Hands "On the Road" exhibition at The Creamery Arts Canter

July 3 - Ha Ha Tonka at Tie & Timber Beer Co.

July 3 & 4 - Maple Hills Fine Arts Gallery Grand Opening with live pottery demonstrations from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

July 5 - Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters at the Gillioz

July 6 - Music Monday of the Ozarks featuring Mark Steiner at Elks Lodge No. 409

July 8 - Jack White new album early access listening party at Stick It In Your Ear

July 8 - 11, July 13 - 18 - Tent Theatre presents "Beehive: the '60's Musical" at the John Goodman Amphitheatre on the campus of MSU.

