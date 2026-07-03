© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts News

Arts News July 3, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published July 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Springfield Ballet names a new outreach coordinator, the Springfield Art Museum releases a new history book, plus MSU arts, theater, pottery and more.

Through July 29 - The Best of Missouri Hands "On the Road" exhibition at The Creamery Arts Canter

July 3 - Ha Ha Tonka at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 

July 3 & 4 - Maple Hills Fine Arts Gallery Grand Opening with live pottery demonstrations from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

July 5 - Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters at the Gillioz

July 6 - Music Monday of the Ozarks featuring Mark Steiner at Elks Lodge No. 409

July 8 - Jack White new album early access listening party at Stick It In Your Ear

July 8 - 11, July 13 - 18 - Tent Theatre presents "Beehive: the '60's Musical" at the John Goodman Amphitheatre on the campus of MSU. 

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea