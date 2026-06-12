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Arts News

Arts News June 12, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published June 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Ran Cummings

“Little Shop of Horrors” blooms at High Tide Theatrical, The Mystery Hour returns to the Gillioz with a Route 66-themed show, visiting musicians from Mexico perform across the Ozarks and blues, bluegrass and choir music fill the regional arts calendar this week.

Through June 27 - High Tide Theatrical presents "Little Shop of Horrors" at the Lightroom Lounge at Martha's Vineyard downtown Springfield

Through June 28 - "Anything Goes" at Springfield Little Theatre

June 12 - The Mystery Hour - Mother Road Edition at the Gillioz

June 12 - Songwriters in the Rountree at Tie & Timber Brewing Co.

June 13 - Ozarks Pridefest 2026 at Park Central Square downtown Springfield

June 13 - The Grass Pickers at Shoe Tree Listening Room

June 17 - Movie Matinee, "Three Men and a Baby" at the Gillioz

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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