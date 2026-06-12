Arts News June 12, 2026
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“Little Shop of Horrors” blooms at High Tide Theatrical, The Mystery Hour returns to the Gillioz with a Route 66-themed show, visiting musicians from Mexico perform across the Ozarks and blues, bluegrass and choir music fill the regional arts calendar this week.
Through June 27 - High Tide Theatrical presents "Little Shop of Horrors" at the Lightroom Lounge at Martha's Vineyard downtown Springfield
Through June 28 - "Anything Goes" at Springfield Little Theatre
June 12 - The Mystery Hour - Mother Road Edition at the Gillioz
June 12 - Songwriters in the Rountree at Tie & Timber Brewing Co.
June 13 - Ozarks Pridefest 2026 at Park Central Square downtown Springfield
June 13 - The Grass Pickers at Shoe Tree Listening Room
June 17 - Movie Matinee, "Three Men and a Baby" at the Gillioz