Arts News June 12, 2026

Through June 27 - High Tide Theatrical presents "Little Shop of Horrors" at the Lightroom Lounge at Martha's Vineyard downtown Springfield

Through June 28 - "Anything Goes" at Springfield Little Theatre

June 12 - The Mystery Hour - Mother Road Edition at the Gillioz

June 12 - Songwriters in the Rountree at Tie & Timber Brewing Co.

June 13 - Ozarks Pridefest 2026 at Park Central Square downtown Springfield

June 13 - The Grass Pickers at Shoe Tree Listening Room

June 17 - Movie Matinee, "Three Men and a Baby" at the Gillioz

