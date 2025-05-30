Kavahn Mansouri | Midwest Newsroom

Kavahn Mansouri | Midwest NewsroomInvestigative reporter
Since Carol Mayorga left her home in Kennett — a rural town in the state's Bootheel area — for her appointment with immigration officials in St. Louis earlier this spring, ICE officials have ping-ponged her throughout rural Missouri jails, including Greene County Jail in Springfield and Phelps County Jail in Rolla. She’s expected to be deported to Hong Kong.
A public radio investigation has found that Midwest schools are struggling to serve students who experience housing instability, despite a federal law intended to ensure equal access to education.
For more than a century, the United States Postal Service has shipped baby birds through the mail. Breeders, hatcheries and customers blame postal slowdowns and delays for birds now dying in transit.
School districts could lose out on more than $300 million in federal funds to assist homeless students if they don’t use the money by the end of September.
An Ohio based company is one of the larger institutional home-buyers that's bought thousands of homes to rent out. Now, it's selling hundreds of homes to pay debt as it fields complaints from renters.
A Missouri radio station is airing Russian state-funded broadcasts. In a rare move, the National Association of Broadcasters called for stations to cease airing state-sponsored programming.
A controversial Missouri law aiming to block local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws has police frustrated and heading to court.