Rural Missouri mom taken by ICE at immigration check-in faces deportation to Hong Kong

In late April, Carol Mayorga went from Kennett to St. Louis to renew her employment authorization documents at a routine check-in with immigration officials. She was detained, and shackled, and is now held at the Greene County jail in Springfield. She faces deportation to Hong Kong.

Midwest Newsroom investigative reporter Kavahn Mansouri and STLPR reporter Chad Davis discuss their story that details why Mayorga was arrested and how the community of Kennett is rallying for her return to the community.

Copyright 2025 St. Louis Public Radio