Route 66 traveling quilt project comes to History Museum on the Square

The Route 66 Centennial Celebration ART Quilt Project is a traveling exhibition that will be at the History Museum on the Square from Oct. 7 to Nov. 8 as a part of general admission.

This project includes 66 individual quilts that are 24x24 inches and display views and attractions from each state along the famous road.

Sean FitzGibbons, the executive director of the history museum, noted that this is a bit different than what they usually show.

"It's not our typical history museum exhibit, but it does kind of capture these stories of historic Route 66,” said FitzGibbons, “Basically, it's just storytelling through fiber art.”

The creator of this project is The Art Bits STL, a sub-group of Bits and Pieces Quilt Guild in Ballwin, Missouri.

“They've been exhibited locally and nationally with quilts through quilt shows, galleries and even in the National Quilt Museum up in Paducah, Kentucky,” said FitzGibbons, “When they put these 66 quilts together, we were very happy that they came to us with this right at the year of all things Route 66.”

Since it is the 100th year of Route 66, FitzGibbons encourages everyone to visit the exhibition.

“You don't have to just be a quilt enthusiast or a fellow quilter to appreciate the artistic work that goes into them,” said FitzGibbons.