2026 Community Focus Report highlights progress and challenges in Springfield region

The Community Focus Report has been studying the area since 2004. The biennial report is now part of a continuing Community Focus program within Missouri State University's Ozarks Public Health Institute.

The report reflects on the two years prior, naming things the community does well as "blue ribbons" and things that need improvement as "red flags."

One of the blue ribbons of the 2026 report is a decrease in overdose deaths.

"One of the big things that changed from 2024 to 2026 is that our rate of overdose fatalities decreased by 44%," said Traci Nash, who coordinates the Community Focus program.

The report suggests this drop is equivalent to 62 fewer overdose deaths annually.

Naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, has become more accessible with more than 40,000 units available in Greene County in 2025.

Access to mental health awareness and services is also a blue ribbon. The report highlights growth in services in the area with the opening of Centerstone's Youth Resiliency Campus in 2026. The campus offers behavioral crisis, intensive outpatient and residential treatment services for youth ages 13 to 17.

The report did highlight some red flags.

In the region, one in five children experience food insecurity with more than 11,000 children receiving SNAP benefits.

Another red flag is access to child care at an affordable cost. The report reveals more than 1,000 children are enrolled on the child care subsidy waitlist. The subsidy issue is specifically labeled a red flag in the report's section dedicated to early childhood.

In community health, substance use, suicide mortality and heart health were also red flags.

The report details many issues that impact the Springfield area including education, housing, public safety, transportation, economic development, environment, arts and culture, food and civic involvement.

For more information and to read the full report, visit CFOphi.org.