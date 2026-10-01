October Art Walk gears up for Halloween season

The Oct. 2 First Friday Art Walk will include additional opportunities to listen to live music and welcome the Halloween season downtown and along Commercial Street.

Along with the 26 venues, the Downtown Springfield Association will use vacant spaces for art pop-ups.

The pop-ups will be at the downtown square, 313 South Ave. and 134 Park Central Square. All of the pop-ups will include free live music.

A couple of businesses will have Halloween-season events. Hotel Vandivort will host a preview of “The Rocky Horror Show” featuring a small cast from High Tide Theatrical’s 2026 production beginning at 4 p.m. The Gillioz Theatre will host a trick-or-treat event starting at 6 p.m.

J.L. Long Traders will also have new, hand-painted Halloween-themed clothing from Lone Wear x Katie Hopkins from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The recent addition of C-Street to the First Friday Art Walk will expand to a total of nine venues, four more than in September.

Merchants and residents of C-Street will be able to participate in the Commercial Club of Springfield’s Scarecrow Challenge. Scarecrows will start going up Oct. 2 before they are judged in eight categories, with a $50 prize in each category.

Community members are encouraged to team up with merchants or residents of C-Street, and the winners will be announced in late October or early November.

Venues are open varying hours. More information can be found at SpringfieldArts.org.

