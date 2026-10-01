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Novel titled “Artificial Truth” released by local author

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea,
Jorja Lageschulte
Published October 1, 2026 at 9:36 AM CDT
David Hammons

David Hammons shares his inspiration for the science fiction novel.

Local author David Hammons released “Artificial Truth,” a science fiction book about a future when AI challenges the mathematical truth of the universe.

A book signing will be held Oct. 2 at BookMarx from 6 to 9 p.m. during First Friday Art Walk.

David Hammons, a business and marketing professor at Ozarks Technical Community College, explained that his work is inspired by AI hallucinations.

“They're programmed, at least in this iteration, to make the user happy, because the answer being true is not what they're concerned with,” Hammons said.

In the fictional society Hammons created, truth becomes sacred and is challenged by AI revelations. This conflict raises the question of how truth will continue to survive or whether it will change.

“It's kind of like truth needs to be treated like endangered species,” Hammons said. “And so, it made me think of that seed vault in the Arctic where they have all these seeds sealed up in some deep, dark underground cave where just in case an apocalyptic event happens, we can restart civilization with all this agriculture, right? So, we preserve truth like we're preserving those trees.”

Hammons first got the idea for his book around July 2025, and the whole project, including brainstorming, writing and editing, took about a year to reach its final form. He credits his wife for being his “best critique partner.”

Concerning the future of reality and AI, Hammons calls for prioritizing humanity.

“If we're going to move to the future where AI is a partner, I think we need to see it as a partner, but that humanity is still first,” Hammons said.

“Artificial Truth” is available for purchase on Amazon and can be ordered through any bookstore. More information at www.daviddhammons.com
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Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Jorja Lageschulte
Jorja Lageschulte is a journalism undergraduate at Missouri State University. She is also the SGA and Campus Admin Editor for MSU's student newspaper, The Standard.
See stories by Jorja Lageschulte