Newly opened Jordan Valley Senior Care offers many services under one roof

Springfield has a new healthcare center just for seniors. Jordan Valley Senior Care is a Program of all Inclusive Care for the Elderly or PACE facility. It’s located in the former Walgreens at Grand and Kansas Expressway and is operated by Jordan Valley Community Health Center.

Jordan Valley Senior Care Executive Director Karen Sees said they provide wraparound inclusive care for participants through an interdisciplinary team.

"And we're also their insurance plan as well," she said, "so they get everything they could possibly need all under one roof...participants qualify if they are 55 or older, if they live in our service area, and they have to meet nursing home level of care, so have a significant level of need. And then they have to be able to stay safe at their home and in the community for as long as possible, as long as we're there to support them."

The center offers primary, urgent and specialist care. Care can be provided both at the center and in a person’s home. There are social work services as well as physical, occupational and speech therapy. There’s a registered dietician on the team along with a recreational therapist and a home care coordinator. And they provide transportation services.

There’s a space for patients to just hang out and visit or do craft projects. And the center serves two meals a day. There's also a patio with tables and a BBQ grill.

"A lot of our participants may have been isolated for a long time or didn't have access to transportation to get them connected to services like this," said Sees, "so this is really their space. They can come and share meals together, play games, pursue activities that they enjoy. And that's kind of the hub of all the care that we offer."

She said their goal is to keep patients in their homes where they’re comfortable and where many have lived for a long time.