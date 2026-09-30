Good Neighbor Week celebrates community

David Burton says that public opinion on what makes a good neighbor has shifted over time.

"In the 50s. 60s 70s when you asked that type of question," he explained, "people would say a good neighbor is someone who has us over for dinner, plays cards with us during the week, you know, watches our kids. All the answers are about social connectivity. And in fact, 48% of Americans said they socialized with an immediate neighbor once a week, 48%." He says now they've asked people, "how often do you get together with your neighbors? And 18% say they socialize with a neighbor once a year."

Burton says that culture shift has consequences. He works as a Community Development Specialist with the University of Missouri Extension. He leads the Extension's Engaged Neighbor Project, and the Good Neighbor Week initiative, which got underway Monday. He says better neighbors can build stronger communities.

"In some areas it's kind of a hard sell about why this is important," he said. "You know, even getting to know the names of your neighbors or building those connections. That's all an example of social capital and social capital has benefits like crime reduction where you live, but it also has physical health benefits and mental health benefits for you and for the neighbor as well. When you make those connections, it builds trust. So people are more likely to work together on projects, more likely to volunteer in a community, actually more likely to shop local,"

Burton says you get more of what you celebrate. He and his team spend Good Neighbor Week recognizing businesses, individuals, neighborhoods and cities across the state for their neighborliness. They also keep a running total of acts of neighboring.

"Our goal for this year was 50,000 acts of neighboring. Last year, it was 40,000 acts of neighboring," he said.

He added that they also hoped to record an act of neighboring in every county of the state. They were 90% there when we talked on Tuesday, and already past 50,000 acts total.

Good Neighbor Week has been recognized by the State of Missouri since 2022. It continues a legacy that began with the first national Good Neighbor Day in 1978. That day is still recognized nationally every September 28, and it marks the ceremonial first day of Good Neighbor Week here.

You can learn more at missourigoodneighborweek.com. There, you can also find a list of awards for engaged neighbors and find 101 Acts of Neighboring to get you started. Find more about the Engaged Neighbor Program at extension.missouri.edu/programs