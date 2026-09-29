The GLO Center, PFLAG and PROMO condemn recent assault in downtown Springfield

The GLO Center, PFLAG and PROMO issued a statement Tuesday regarding an incident that took place downtown this month.

A person was assaulted on September 20 at Campbell and College downtown. According to the probable cause statement from the Springfield Police Department, the victim, described as a “male dressed as a woman” had visible injuries. Hair extensions were scattered on the sidewalk nearby.

The victim told the officer that the assault happened when the suspect, 22-year-old Ezekial Schaffitzel of Fair Grove, asked them if they were a man or a woman and the victim replied that it was none of their business.

Schaffitzel, who was carrying brass knuckles when he was arrested soon after the incident, is facing charges of 3rd degree assault and possession of an illegal weapon.

The press release sent by the organizations that support the

LGBTQ+ community said that “hatred and violence go against the Ozarks values of community, diversity, and opportunity.”

"We really don't know a lot of details about the assault, but what we do know is that the person was asked about their gender identity and the answer they gave wasn't good enough for the assailant, and so he decided that the answer to that was violence, and it makes everyone less safe," said

Melisabeth Johnston, executive director of PFLAG Springfield.

"Presentation is not provocation. It doesn't. You know, the way I dress, the way I present myself never is an excuse to be attacked on the streets of my own city. And so, not only does it increase the fear and the feelings of unwelcome for the LGBTQ+ community, but it really makes all of us less safe and less secure. And it presents our community in the worst possible light."

Johnston said southern Missouri has a reputation for not being the most welcoming place for LGBTQ+ people and incidents like this one highlight that. And she feels that legislation targeting transgender people make Missouri as a whole less welcoming.

The three organizations in a statement said, "when divisive language, harmful legislation,

inaccurate information, and violent rhetoric are allowed, it encourages a culture of violence against those who are seen as different."

She said PFLAG, The GLO Center and PROMO all work to educate and advocate about and for the LGBTQ+ community. They also offer help finding housing, and they offer college scholarships. She said they work to make the community the most welcoming place it can be. And she welcomes anyone who wants to learn more or get involved.

"They can come to both The GLO Center or to PFLAG to build community, to get to know people, to find support and to get active," she said.

