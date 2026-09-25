Springfield to move forward with 'Ungap the Map' project as $24.8 million in grant funds are released

The City of Springfield will fill 3.14 miles of gaps in the west side greenway trail system with a nearly $25 million federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE grant it was awarded in 2024.

City Council Monday night approved an ordinance allowing the city to take the next steps in the grant award process. The city recently received the final grant agreement from the Federal Highways Administration.

Amanda Ohlensehlen is the city’s director of economic vitality and workforce development.

"This project will close three significant gaps in our trail network and continue to support connectivity and active transportation throughout Springfield."

She said the project will include pedestrian bridges, separated bicycle and pedestrian facilities, ADA accessible sidewalks and ramps, safer crossings, traffic calming measures, culvert removal, stormwater improvements and green infrastructure.

"Grants are awarded to projects that proactively address environmental justice in neighborhoods most impacted by decades of underinvestment, have been overburdened by pollution and located in areas of persistent poverty," according to the City of Springfield in a 2024 newsletter.

"Ungap the Map" is one of the top 10 initiatives in the city's comprehensive plan, "Forward SGF."

The grant does not require a local match.