Ribbon cut on Darr Family Foundation HUB

Dozens of local nonprofit leaders, philanthropists, local and state politicians and representatives from the Darr Family Foundation and Community Partnership of the Ozarks convened for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly refurbished, renamed and rededicated Darr Family Foundation HUB at the O’Reilly Center for Hope.

Amanda Coleman Vice President of Early Childhood and Family Development at CPO, spoke to the crowd about the building's new mission serving families.

"If you can dream it, we want it to happen here," Coleman said. "Our continued goal for this building is simple. We want families to have a space where they feel safe, comfortable, welcomed and supported, and a place where they can connect, collaborate and grow."

Coleman thanked the Department of Social Services, Springfield Public Schools, the Doula Foundation, Greene County Health Department, WIC and others for their support in providing services and programs at the site. Speakers also thanked the Darr Family Foundation and Musgrave Foundation for their financial support, and Kids Inn Child Care, which will operate a childcare facility in the building.

Chris Drew / KSMU The new playground at the Darr Family Foundation HUB

Coleman highlighted the community building work already happening at the HUB, including their monthly Parents Cafe meetup.

"This building is a community building. CPO may operate it, but everybody is welcome," she explained. "This is a place where families can access support, build relationships (and) connections with resources as they need."

Chris Drew / KSMU An older image of the The O'Reilly Center for Hope. Renovations are still underway at the building as it transforms into the Darr Family Foundation HUB. The Center for Hope is located at 1518 E Dale St. in Springfield.

Community Partnership previously operated it's One Door program and homelessness services out of the O'Reilly Center for Hope. It has shifted that work to the New Day day shelter site near downtown.